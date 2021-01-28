American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.61. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 88,895 shares traded.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 1,908.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

