American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.61. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 88,895 shares traded.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 1,908.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

