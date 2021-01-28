American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in American Tower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Tower by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

