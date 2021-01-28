American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,455,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.72. The company had a trading volume of 40,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,858. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average of $239.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

