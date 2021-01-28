American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Down 18%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares traded down 18% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $35.09. 5,181,443 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,295,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get American Well alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at $21,743,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.