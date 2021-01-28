Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) were up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 2,035,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,396,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $312.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Americas Silver by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 12.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Americas Silver by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

