Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $35,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $201.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

