Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.33.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $201.46 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $5,128,000. Polianta Ltd increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

