AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABC opened at $106.84 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

