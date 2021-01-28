AMETEK (AME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect AMETEK to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AME opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.65. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

