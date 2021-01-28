AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of AMETEK worth $34,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 147.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.65. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.