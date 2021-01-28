Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $276.69

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $276.69 and last traded at $247.57, with a volume of 234726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.90 and a 200-day moving average of $238.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

