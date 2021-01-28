Amon Trading Down 3% This Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Amon has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $11,498.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00891423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.21 or 0.04192538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

