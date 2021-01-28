AmonD Market Cap Tops $497,551.80 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $497,551.80 and $12,153.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049503 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124413 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00261550 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00063835 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00326324 BTC.
AmonD Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “
Buying and Selling AmonD
AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.
