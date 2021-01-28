Amoveo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $186.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $18.55 or 0.00054500 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $186.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

