Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.34

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $6.53. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 90,899 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Research analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

