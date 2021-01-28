Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report $89.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.80 million and the highest is $90.67 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $83.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $342.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $344.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $433.66 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $460.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $894.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,495 shares of company stock worth $140,117 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

