Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.09.

Shares of APH stock opened at $125.57 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

