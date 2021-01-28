Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Stock Position Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 8,271.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBUY. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 121.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

IBUY stock opened at $126.98 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53.

