Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce $86.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $103.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $354.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.67 million to $356.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $322.27 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

BSM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 290,717 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 550,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 308,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 197,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSM opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

