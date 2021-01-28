Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $209.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.50 million and the highest is $211.80 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $242.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $771.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $771.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $831.45 million, with estimates ranging from $830.30 million to $832.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIR stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $662.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

