Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce sales of $37.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $66.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $145.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $152.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $249.11 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $284.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $347.62 million, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

