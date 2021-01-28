Analysts Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report sales of $359.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.49 million and the highest is $360.44 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $399.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NS stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

