Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to post sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.96 billion to $21.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

