Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $9.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BorgWarner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 63,733 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in BorgWarner by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 58,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

