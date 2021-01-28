Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.68.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $236.99 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.01 and a 200 day moving average of $216.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

