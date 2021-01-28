Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 52,810 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

