Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report $5.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.47 million to $5.70 million. MediWound posted sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $20.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.56 million to $20.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.27 million, with estimates ranging from $27.03 million to $35.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD opened at $4.73 on Thursday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.63.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

