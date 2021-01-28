Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.25 Million

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $420.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $423.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.60 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $513.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Children`s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.