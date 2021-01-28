Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.25 Million

Analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $420.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $423.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.60 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $513.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.