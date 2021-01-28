Analysts Issue Forecasts for AECOM’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AECOM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $50.48 on Thursday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 337,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

