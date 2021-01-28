Analysts Offer Predictions for Autoliv, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,521,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 16,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

