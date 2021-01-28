Analysts Offer Predictions for Castlight Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) – Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Castlight Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11).

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

CSLT stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Castlight Health by 33.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 563,011 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 65.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 72.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 127.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 364,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $35,769.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,884.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,839 shares of company stock valued at $741,922 over the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

