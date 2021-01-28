Analysts Offer Predictions for IMAX Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

IMAX stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 990,702 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IMAX by 149.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 91,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

