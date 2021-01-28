Analysts Offer Predictions for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWBI. Stephens assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

