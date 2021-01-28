Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 28th (AAPL, BARC, EVT, FB, FLTR, HNR1, JET, LEG, MEURV, ZAL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 28th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $115.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $136.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)

was given a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $350.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) was given a £150 ($195.98) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) was given a €171.00 ($201.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) was given a £129.78 ($169.56) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €240.00 ($282.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

