Analysts Set Expectations for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Community Bank System stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $152,539.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $363,081.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,110,000 after buying an additional 176,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after buying an additional 450,716 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,676,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,903,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

