Analysts Set Expectations for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of DRTT opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,065.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 125,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.