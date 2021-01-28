Analysts Set Expectations for First Horizon Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in First Horizon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,436 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

