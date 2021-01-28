Analysts Set Expectations for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.40.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.10. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$22.21. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.09%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

