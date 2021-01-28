Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (ABMD, BBBY, BX, CBK, CR, CTSH, EMRAF, FATE, FB, GLW)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 28th:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $425.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy solid online show since fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s digital unit gained from BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Moving on, it is on track with its three-year long store optimization efforts, which makes it well-positioned for a solid start to fiscal 2021. However, the company posted weak third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. COVID-related headwinds, including dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses dented quarterly growth. Also, sale of non-core businesses and store closures weighed on sales. Going ahead, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in fiscal fourth quarter.”

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crane’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3% and 2.8%, respectively. The company is experiencing improving order trends across several of its businesses including engineered materials and process valve. Also, its buyout of CIRCOR’s Instrumentation & Sampling business has been adding value to its process valve unit. For 2021, the company believes that acquisitions will boost its sales by $5 million. Net sales are expected to grow 4% year over year. However, it remains wary of the end-market challenges caused by the pandemic on its near-term performance. High debts might affect the company’s profitability in the quarters ahead. Headwinds related to international exposure might affect its performance. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cognizant’s domain expertise and the ability to harness the ongoing digital transition are key catalysts. The company is witnessing strength in high quality, lower cost technology services including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. Moreover, acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities, clientele and international prospects. However, the company withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, lackluster spending by large banks and ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Also, decline in retail and consumer goods, and travel and hospitality clients are expected to affect Cognizant’s top line. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. Positive data from studies on FT596 and FT516 bodes well for the company. The company entered into a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop iPSC-derived CAR NK and CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. However, the candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development stages. The study of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental to the stock’s prospects. The manufacturing and distribution process of these cell product candidates is complex and risk prone. This, in turn, could flare up costs. . Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corning reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to focus on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. It expects the healthy momentum across all businesses to continue in 2021. Corning holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. It is benefiting from improved demand and commercialization of its innovations. Corning is utilizing its financial strength to enhance shareholder returns. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic persist. The Optical Communications segment is susceptible to weakness in carrier and enterprise businesses. For the TV market, the concentration of market share among a few large players is another concern.”

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $299.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Also, services revenues remained strong in the quarter. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and increasing adoption of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market, as well as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) implementation at 7 NM in mask shops are positives. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a concern.”

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $146.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “While shares of Kimberly-Clark have lagged the industry in the past three months, the trend is likely to reverse in the near term. The stock got a boost following the company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the latter continued with its growth trend. Incidentally, sales grew in the Consumer Tissue and Personal Care units, with the former gaining on higher demand stemming fromgreater work-from-home trends amid the pandemic. Also, the Softex Indonesia buyout contributed to sales growth. However, the K-C Professional unit remained soft due to softness in away-from-home demand. Also, the company has been seeing high COVID-19, and advertising and general costs. Nonetheless, savings from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been offering respite.”

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $22.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progressive fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. It continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses. Focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for growth. Policies in force and retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy. Shares of Progressive have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses remain an overhang on margin. High debt level along with low times earned interest pose financial risk.”

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sirius XM shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The coronavirus outbreak is expected to hurt subscriber, advertising and equipment revenues in the near term. The company is facing significant competition in the music streaming market, which is currently dominated by the likes of Spotify and Apple. Moreover, higher royalty expenses along with increasing music licensing costs are expected to keep margins under pressure besides rising subscriber acquisition costs. Further, the company has a leveraged balance sheet that doesn’t bode well for investors. Nevertheless, SiriusXM’s subscriber base expansion is expected to continue owing to a strong content portfolio and expanded podcast efforts. Moreover, its availability on Amazon Echo, Alexa and Google assistant is expected to expand subscriber base further.”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

