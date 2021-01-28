Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (ATVI, AVV, BRW, FRES, GHE, HAS, IMB, INDV, MGGT, OCI)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 28th:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $104.00 price target on the stock.

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on the stock.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 839 ($10.96) price target on the stock.

Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) target price on the stock.

Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock.

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on the stock.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on the stock.

SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock.

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

