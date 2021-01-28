Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB):

1/28/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. The fourth-quarter results reflected high mortgage banking revenues, low net interest income, along with rise in provisions and costs. M&T Bank's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, with support from strong capital position, seem impressive. Revival of mortgage banking revenues, on account of lower rates, is likely to support the bank’s bottom-line growth. The company's steady capital-deployment activities are commendable. However, rising expenses might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans and poor credit quality are headwinds.”

1/26/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MTB traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.42. 36,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

