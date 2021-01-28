Analyzing ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 9,112.53 -$29.15 million N/A N/A ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 6.99 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -2.36

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics.

Volatility & Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pluristem Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.13%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 291.71%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -86.51% -68.23% ADMA Biologics -166.01% -98.83% -37.21%

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients unsuitable for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermittent claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has collaboration agreements with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions; and BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy and Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies to expand its framework and research agreement, as well as conduct a joint project evaluating the therapeutic effects of the registrant's patented PLX cell product candidates for treatment of the respiratory and inflammatory complications associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.