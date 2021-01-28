Analyzing AMETEK (NYSE:AME) & ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ClearSign Technologies and AMETEK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75

ClearSign Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. AMETEK has a consensus target price of $109.10, indicating a potential downside of 4.95%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than AMETEK.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and AMETEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 227.87 -$8.48 million ($0.32) -12.56 AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.12 $861.30 million $4.19 27.39

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMETEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies N/A -77.84% -63.93% AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of AMETEK shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMETEK beats ClearSign Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

