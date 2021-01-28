Analyzing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sibanye Stillwater and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.27 $4.30 million $0.01 1,569.00 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.