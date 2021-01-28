Analyzing Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HEXO and Happiness Biotech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 13.17 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.79 Happiness Biotech Group $65.06 million 0.79 $12.69 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than HEXO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Biotech Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HEXO and Happiness Biotech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 6 8 2 0 1.75 Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential downside of 82.36%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products. It also offers a range of ganoderma lucidum products, such as essence oil, cleansing milk, shampoo, shower gel, and nourishing cream products under the Cai Zhi Ning brand, as well as edible fungi. In addition, the company provides disinfectants, non-medical face masks, and COVID-19 anti-body testing kits. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. Happiness Biotech Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

