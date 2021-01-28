Analyzing QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) & PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PDC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QEP Resources and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources 2.77% 1.39% 0.71% PDC Energy -55.72% 2.42% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QEP Resources and PDC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources 2 6 2 0 2.00 PDC Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94

QEP Resources currently has a consensus price target of $1.74, indicating a potential downside of 41.69%. PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.90%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than QEP Resources.

Risk and Volatility

QEP Resources has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QEP Resources and PDC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.60 -$97.30 million N/A N/A PDC Energy $1.16 billion 1.97 -$56.67 million $0.83 27.54

PDC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QEP Resources.

Summary

PDC Energy beats QEP Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it owned interests in approximately 2,649 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

