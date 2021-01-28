Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 897,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 740,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $424.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

