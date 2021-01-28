Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 10,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.0 days.

ANDHF stock remained flat at $$27.14 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

