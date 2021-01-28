ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 7%

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) traded down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.03. 4,779,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,316,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,404.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

