Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $72.66 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $85.79 million and $72.66 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.00858574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.47 or 0.04147276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.